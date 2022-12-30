Not enough coal for snowmen

NORWAY - (Satire News) - This is a dramatic fact in Northern Europe. Due to the coal shortage, some of the snowmen have been left without eyes.

"We have rolled snowman parts out of the snow as before, but when eyes are needed to perfect the end result, we are hopeless and can't find a solution," says Nora Hansen, the president of Norwegian Snowman Foundation.

"Until a couple of years ago we had coal from mines abroad, but now the import has been stopped for environmental reasons," Hansen continues in tears.

She says that you can't imagine how disappointed the children are when they are next to the eyeless snowman.

Olga Treskog, a primary school teacher from Trondheim, gives some comfort:

"Luckily we have got some charcoal from children's home ovens, but of course they are not enough for the needs. We have had to use buttons or black circles as eyes."

But there is also something good to tell: There are enough carrots for noses!

Norway had the best carrot harvest in years.

Unfortunately, a carrot cannot replace an eye, in the case of a snowman.