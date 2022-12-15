Terry's Chocolate Orange still on the shelf

Oh, I do like a Chocolate Orange at Christmas time.

Although it is less than two weeks until Christmas, Terry's Chocolate Orange Michael Gove is still on the shelf. He has not even gone for free in one of the shop's buy four for the price of three offers.

'It is not great' said Michael, forlornly. 'I would like to go to a family house, with a young child, and a grandparent or two, but instead, I am left on the shelf. Still, there is always tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, then there is the day after it'.

Box of Twiglets Teresa May said 'I am here as well, and if as a box of Twiglets you are not sold at Christmas, what hope is there for you throughout the rest of the year?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

