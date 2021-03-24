Nashville Man Falls Asleep at Wheel but Has Incredible Dream

While driving to grab breakfast early one morning after pulling an all-nighter playing and recording music, overtired Jared McAuley of Nashville, Tennessee, fell asleep at the wheel of his car and only narrowly missed running over a homeless man waiting at a bus stop by the side of the road – but in the few moments that he was out cold, he had an absolutely incredible dream.

“I remember purple lights, kind of strobe-like,” said McAuley. "They evoked in me a feeling of intense ecstasy. It was really something.”

Fortunately, the near-victim of McAuley’s near miss of a vehicular homicide, Leroy Rollins, in anticipation of the face covering policy on Nashville public transit, was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident, thereby preventing his face from being too terribly lacerated by the rubble and gravel spit up from McAuley's skidding vehicle.

“And to think I was worried about the coronavirus,” said Rollins. “Turns out that was the least of my problems. I came this close to eating a bumper.”

While no expert in dream analysis, McAuley has theorized that his amazing dream might well have had something to do with the creative high he’d experienced with his bandmates in the music studio the night before. “We were on fire, the kind of energy you can tap into only through musical collaboration,” he explained. “It’s impossible to understand, if you're not in the industry.”

And that dream will continue to inspire him in the days to come, says McAuley. “There are certain magical moments that stay with you forever. This was one of them.”

Of course, McAuley is far from dismissive of the reality that his own dream-at-the-wheel nearly cost another man his life. “I’m relieved that it didn’t end up going down that way,” he stated. “Leroy seems like a cool dude. I wish him the best.”

That being said, McAuley has no plans to stop dreaming any time soon, at the wheel or otherwise. "I don't want to kill anyone," he emphasized. "But if I stop dreaming, I'll be the one dead inside."