Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Coronavirus: The Musical' Set To Wow Audiences

The darling of both London's West End and New York's Broadway, veteran composer and music impressario Andrew Lloyd Webber just can't let it go, and is at it again as he launches his latest theatrical extravaganza, 'Coronavirus: The Musical'.

Baron Lloyd-Webber, 72, who has already produced 21 musicals, including 'Cats', was sitting at the window of his London home one afternoon last week, pondering the rain pitter-pattering down the panes, when the inspiration came to him for the new production.

He said:

"I was sitting at the window of my London home one afternoon last week, pondering the rain pitter-pattering down the panes, when the inspiration came to me for the new production."

He quickly set about writing songs for the show, and was finished by teatime.

The cast is almost certain to feature a newly-discovered hot, new female talent that Lloyd Webber has unearthed during his many hours of looking around for one.

Lloyd Webber, whose face looks as if it has been moulded from plastic in the form of a Punch and Judy doll, has won many awards for his productions, including an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony, but not a Barry, or a Timmy.