In an incident that will surprise many readers, a man who was eating his breakfast has reported how he became aware of a song blaring out of loudspeakers at a local wedding that, although it was considered a classic in its day, drips with such sadness, that it is totally inappropriate for a happy celebration such as a wedding.

'Parisienne Walkways', a song by the former Thin Lizzy guitarist, Gary Moore, is a song so sad, that many guitarists cannot play it without shedding a tear.

Some break down, sobbing, and have to be helped from the stage.

An odd one needs counselling.

Little wonder then, that when Moys Kenwood, 57, heard the song in the distance at his home in Battambang, Cambodia, he furrowed his brow in disbelief. He said:

"Who would believe that when we should be full of happiness and hope for the newly-wed couple's future together, a song is played that is full of pain, longing, grief, and almost total misery? Still, it takes all sorts, I suppose!"

Moore, who, coincidentally, died of sadness on a footpath whilst walking in Paris in 2011, was unavailable for comment.

'Parisienne Walkways' can be heard in all its sorrowful splendor by clicking the link.

Click this link for an obituary for Gary Moore.