Face Mask Blown Off Face By Strong Gust Of Wind

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 4 February 2021

image for Face Mask Blown Off Face By Strong Gust Of Wind
It was a stiff old breeze!

There was surprise and not a little anger in one locality this morning, as the progress of a man strolling through the streets minding his own business was suddenly arrested when a strong gust of wind blew his face mask from his face, and onto the pavement.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was quietly sauntering back to his school during a break, when the freakish wind struck.

The mask, a plastic vizor-type contraption secured onto his head with arms like those on a pair of spectacles, was no match for the gust, and flapped about like a pathetic, flimsy sheet of paper, before being lifted away from his face, as if it weighed no more than a feather, and dumped onto the footpath - not far from a dried-up leaf and a dog turd.

Kenwood was furious. He said:

"I was furious."

The comical scene drew bemused looks from passing pedestrians, and token street vendors. One woman told her friend:

"Oh, look! The strong wind has blown that foreigner's face mask off. How mildly funny!"

Kenwood scowled at them.

A man who was sitting idly astride a parked-up motorbike, scrolling absent-mindedly on his phone, looked up just as the gust blew the mask off Kenwood's face. He laughed:

"Ahahahahaha!" in a somewhat contrived way.

Later, the breeze dropped, and life returned to normal.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
face masksWeather




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more