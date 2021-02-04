Face Mask Blown Off Face By Strong Gust Of Wind

There was surprise and not a little anger in one locality this morning, as the progress of a man strolling through the streets minding his own business was suddenly arrested when a strong gust of wind blew his face mask from his face, and onto the pavement.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was quietly sauntering back to his school during a break, when the freakish wind struck.

The mask, a plastic vizor-type contraption secured onto his head with arms like those on a pair of spectacles, was no match for the gust, and flapped about like a pathetic, flimsy sheet of paper, before being lifted away from his face, as if it weighed no more than a feather, and dumped onto the footpath - not far from a dried-up leaf and a dog turd.

Kenwood was furious. He said:

"I was furious."

The comical scene drew bemused looks from passing pedestrians, and token street vendors. One woman told her friend:

"Oh, look! The strong wind has blown that foreigner's face mask off. How mildly funny!"

Kenwood scowled at them.

A man who was sitting idly astride a parked-up motorbike, scrolling absent-mindedly on his phone, looked up just as the gust blew the mask off Kenwood's face. He laughed:

"Ahahahahaha!" in a somewhat contrived way.

Later, the breeze dropped, and life returned to normal.