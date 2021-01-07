The Beat To Re-Release Hit Single 'Tiers Of A Clown'

Thursday, 7 January 2021

image for The Beat To Re-Release Hit Single 'Tiers Of A Clown'
Stand down, Boris, stand down, please

As the UK braces itself against the double-pronged attack of a bleak mid-winter coupled with the deadly Coronavirus, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduces more instruments of control in the form of 'Tier levels', Birmingham music collective The Beat are set to re-release their 1982 debut hit single 'Tiers of a Clown'.

The band had a string of hits in the 1980s, including 'Mirror in the Bathroom', 'Hands Off ... She's Mine' and 'Stand Down, Margaret', a plea to Conservative then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher to leave office and resign.

Their new release is seen as a criticism of current prime minister, Boris Johnson, as he mumbles, stumbles, and bumbles his way, clown-like, through the Coronavirus pandemic, initiating more and more levels of isolation management.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

