Twitter and other corporations to monitor second debate with FOX News interpreters standing by

The second and final debate between President Trump and contender Joe Biden will take place tonight at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Topics include Covid-19, climate change, national security, and leadership, with moderator Kristen Welker, of NBC News.

Plastic shields between all participants are being cleaned as we speak.

Mr. Biden will wear three masks, and has called for Mr. Trump to take a Covid-19 test before, during, and after the discussion.

He is also rumored to be wearing a small oxygen device mounted on his left shoulder blade.

Mr. Trump has indicated he will not wear a mask, “being perfectly healthy and immune--I've already had it—and let me add I'm particularly immune from the sort of thing now surfacing on a certain laptop.”

Mr. Fauci and Ms. Birx have expressed strong disapproval of the President's not wearing a mask, to which Mr. Trump has responded: “Idiots!”

Mr. Trump has vowed to introduce the unstated topic (Twitter et al on guard for any references), which involves Mr. Biden and his son Hunter.

These gentlemen are embroiled in controversy over dealings with a certain Ukraine gas corporation giant, Burisma Holdings.

At issue is a “pay-for-play” problem suggesting influence-peddling, plus other problems.

The President was also accused of similar improper behavior in the past year, leading to an impeachment effort that failed.

However, mainstream influences in American politics, guided by Twitter, Google, Facebook, and Amazon have taken the lead that they will not allow reports of any references outside the debate topics already chosen.

NBC will promptly shut down any such murmurings from Trump via his "mute switch".

FOX News, however, has a different idea with its own presence in the debate studio.

Sign language interpreters will stand by, behind their own plastic shields, ready for any indications of verbiage being “muted” by the moderator.

If Mr. Trump is saying something off-topic, but muted, these sign language experts will relay via sign language exactly what he is saying.

Mr. Biden's response, difficult as it will be to pick up from behind his three masks, will also be relayed to an eager audience weighing in on the controversy.

“Fairness, that's all we ask,” has stated FOX's Tucker Carlson.

“Fairness?” rejoined Hunter Biden. “Are we that stupid, to do what they're saying? Honestly, my God.”

“And I certainly wasn't making 50,000 a month with that company, believe me. I would remember that, wouldn't I? And I don't!”