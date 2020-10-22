Secret Documents Reveal That Rudy Giuliani is A Russian Spy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 22 October 2020

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Documents have been discovered by the iNews organization that clearly show that Trump attorney and long-time friend Rudy Giuliani is, in fact, a Russian agent.

Although millions of Americans have suspected that all along, it had never been proven, until the diligent work performed by iNews, who Trump has said is the fakest fake news of all the fake news.

The story broke after Giuliani was spotted in an intimate embrace with one of Moscow’s most notorious prostitutes, Valeriya Slutakoski (38DD-24-36).

When asked to comment, the President said he does not know Rudy Giuliani, and added that he would never, ever associate with a man who is uglier than the bottom of Florida’s Okefenokee Swamp.

Trump recently told Sean Hannity, that he has it from an excellent GOP source, that Rudy was actually born in Snowballs, Russia, and not in Brooklyn, as he has claimed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

