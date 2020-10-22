Kim Kardashian Regrets That She Willingly Allowed President Trump to Use Her

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 22 October 2020

image for Kim Kardashian Regrets That She Willingly Allowed President Trump to Use Her
Kim shown when she was pregnant with her second of four children.

CALABASAS, California – (Celebrity Satire) – Kim Kardashian recently spoke with a reporter with the Gossipette Gazette, and talked about her visit to the White House in May of 2018.

Kardashian said that she has never felt so used in her entire life. She stated that President Trump lured her to the Oval Office, like a stalker luring his female prey into a dark, secluded, damp back alley.

She pointed out that, when she first arrived, she was told by a White House aide that Trump was going to have to frisk her.

Kim informed the aide, in no uncertain terms, to tell the President that if he dared to even touch one of her ear lobes, she would kick him in his crotch so hard that his scrotum would end up teetering on his liver.

Kanye West's soon-to-be-ex-wife said that the only reason she even accepted the invitation to go to the White House was so that POTUS could release 29 black inmates.

These convicts were serving life sentences for miniscule things such as jaywalking, littering, and looking at white women dressed in skimpy dresses, and saying things like “Ooh la la”, “Mmmm-Mmmm, you be one hot mama”, and “Dat’s right bitch, shake what jur Mama give ya.”

Kim said that Trump told her that, maybe one day, if she plays her cards right, she could become his 4th wife.

Kardashian told him that she wouldn’t be his wife for all the friggin’ cocaine in Colombia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKanye WestKim KardashianOval OfficeWhite House

