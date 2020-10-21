Kim Jong-un Says North Korea Has Just Developed a Powerful Missile That Can Hit Iowa

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (Satire News) – President Trump’s favorite pen pal, Kim Jong-un, has just informed the world media that he has developed the most powerful missile on earth.

The North Korean leader, who credits Trump for helping him perfect his English, told North Korea’s Kim News, that, after nine months of experimenting, the KJU-71 is now fully operational.

Kim Jong-un told 108 of his favorite generals that the new missile nicknamed “Orange Boy”, in honor of President Trump, is capable of hitting Iowa, a distance of 6,358 miles as the crow flies.

Meanwhile, London’s Tickety Boo News is reporting that Kim has said that he has no intention of launching the missile toward Iowa, unless his BFF, Donnie pisses him off, by calling him “Fatso” or “Sponge Bob Square Pants Face”.