Joe Rogan NOT supplying questions to Chris Wallace and the candidates for presidential debate

Following interest in Joe Rogan's hosting the first presidential debate, some sources (anonymous) indicate he is scripting questions and already passing them along.

Moderator of Debate #1, FOX News' Chris Wallace, says not so, but he is “interested in all perspectives.”

The Democrats' Donna Brazile, who forwarded questions to Hillary Clinton ahead of time in the 2016 debates, has responded:

“Absolutely out of the question. We cannot allow the candidates to know what questions they will be asked ahead of time, so they can figure it all out. This time it's too important!”

Joe Rogan has responded: “If I can't have a pure four-hour debate with only the three of us, and no editing, no messing with that script, at least I can suggest questions. Right?”

Mr. Trump: “Let me at it, whatever it is, I can take it. Maybe we could allow a ten-minute pause halfway into the four hours for Sleepy Joe to take a nap?”

Mr. Biden: “I will be masked and ready, but frankly that Rogan studio is a mess of Covid and God knows what else from all the radicals he's interviewed in there.”

As to whether he scripted the following questions, Mr. Rogan has replied: “Maybe.”

1. When will the United States stop messing around and finally go to war with China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Turkey, and Syria?

2. If the Covid-19 pandemic is mostly a scam involving the Pharmaceutical Vaccine Companies, which company is in the lead at this time for getting out a product?

3. Since the Wall Street plan is to transfer wealth to the billionaire class, bankrupt the economy, and take over small businesses, should there be a movement in this country to ban billionaires and take their money?

4. Do the intelligence agencies of the United States have any information on how rioters in Seattle, Portland, and other places are being financed to bring mayhem to this country and influence the 2020 election?

Mr. Wallace has responded “Well, I don't know if we can ask questions quite like these, but they are interesting!”

Mr. Trump: “I'll do my best to make clear I'm for making America great again despite these few annoying details we need to get over.”

Mr. Biden: “As I have repeatedly said, we will mask up for the duration, whatever that is. As to social distancing, our leading academic institutions are doing studies at this time. We may need to go to twelve feet apart. Masks on at all times!"