Biden Demands Trump Take A Spelling Test Before Debate

Presidential candidate Joseph Biden has demanded that Donald Trump take a spelling test before the presidential debates. There was a single requirement before taking the test. Trump would be scanned to see if he were wearing a wire or some form of transmitter deep inside his ear to correct his spelling.

Initially, Trump was okay with the entire idea of a spelling test, giggling with pal William Barr. Trump referred to the spelling test as a rather dillydally waste of time. "I'm the best speller in the history of the world."

Then Trump learned of the single requirement. Before the televised spelling test, he would have to be scanned from head to toe for the possibility of wearing a transmitter.

Trump was described as immediately balking. After consulting with the surveillance teams of the CIA and the FBI, Trump announced that it was a degrading exercise and demeaning to the office of the President of the United States of America.

“No spelling bee before the debates,” announced his campaign manager.

“Ah-hah!” said the Biden team. “The guy can’t spell c-a-t. Case closed. He’s too stupid to be president. Send in the moving vans and the transition team.”

Then the President's campaign committee announced they would withdraw their request that Biden takes a drug test before the debates.

“No, no, no,” insisted Joe Biden. “I’ll piss across the stage and into a test tube in front of a live audience. But I want Trump to take a spelling test before we have any debate!”

Donald Trump canceled all presidential debates due to a need to spend more time with his family before the election.



