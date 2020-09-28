President Putin is Threatening to Release the Infamous President Trump “Pee-Pee” Tape

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 28 September 2020

image for President Putin is Threatening to Release the Infamous President Trump “Pee-Pee” Tape
The Kremlin Voice reports that the safe is presently locked in a fool-proof safe in the Comrade Bank of Moscow.

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Russia’s national news agency, The Kremlin Voice, is reporting that President Vladimir Putin, is planning on making a major announcement.

According to a Kremlin insider, Putin has become very unhappy with President Trump, because he has fallen behind on his loan payments.

Chris Wallace, of Fox News, said that Trump borrowed $41 million from Russia, on behalf of the American people.

Putin told the Kremlin Voice that if his puppet (Trump) does not deposit $12 million into the Comrade Bank of Moscow within 48 hours, he will release the so-called “President Trump Pee-Pee” tape to CNN's Don Lemon.

When President Trump was asked about the infamous tape, he turned even more orange than he already is, and quickly said that he has had his urine checked six times since May, and the pee that is shown in the tape is not his.

Trump’s attorney, Segundo Juarez, told Chris Wallace that the (UCA) Uriniztic Causticistic Acidic number of the alleged pee is 3.002, where as Trump’s most recent UCA number is 3.003.

In a Related Matter: Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee told Melania Trump that, due to a yeast issue, she now has to pee standing up.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpThe KremlinVladimir Putin

