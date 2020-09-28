I didn’t pay my taxes?

Funny story written by Rob Barratt

Monday, 28 September 2020

image for I didn’t pay my taxes?
I didn’t pay my taxes

I didn’t pay my taxes?
I didn’t pay my dues
I didn’t sleep with hookers
It’s really all fake news

I didn’t cheat on spouses
I didn’t collude with Russians
My son-in-law certainly wasn’t involved
In Moscow-based discussions

I didn’t dodge the draft back then
I didn’t call heroes losers
I had a bone spur in my foot
And some very painful bruises

I didn’t call Mexicans rapists
I didn’t support white supremacists
Or lie about Obama’s birth
(He really is my nemesis)

I don’t do sexual misconduct
Or grab women where I shouldn’t
I never bragged about it, no
I really, really wouldn’t

I didn’t mock disability
Or try to stop investigations
I didn’t appoint my family
To represent this nation

I didn’t rig the election
And I won’t rig it this time
I’m a very stable genius
And I’ve never committed a crime

I’m not a playground bully
Or a self-obsessed spoilt brat
I’m just a liar who just loves lying
And a nasty, evil twat.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DenialDonald TrumpLiesTax

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more