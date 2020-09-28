I didn’t pay my taxes?

I didn’t pay my dues

I didn’t sleep with hookers

It’s really all fake news

I didn’t cheat on spouses

I didn’t collude with Russians

My son-in-law certainly wasn’t involved

In Moscow-based discussions

I didn’t dodge the draft back then

I didn’t call heroes losers

I had a bone spur in my foot

And some very painful bruises

I didn’t call Mexicans rapists

I didn’t support white supremacists

Or lie about Obama’s birth

(He really is my nemesis)

I don’t do sexual misconduct

Or grab women where I shouldn’t

I never bragged about it, no

I really, really wouldn’t

I didn’t mock disability

Or try to stop investigations

I didn’t appoint my family

To represent this nation

I didn’t rig the election

And I won’t rig it this time

I’m a very stable genius

And I’ve never committed a crime

I’m not a playground bully

Or a self-obsessed spoilt brat

I’m just a liar who just loves lying

And a nasty, evil twat.