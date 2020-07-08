Trump Plans to Have A Statue Erected of Himself Sitting on a Horse Dressed as a Confederate General

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 8 July 2020

image for Trump Plans to Have A Statue Erected of Himself Sitting on a Horse Dressed as a Confederate General
DJT is sick of hearing that every poll has Biden kicking has ass back into reality.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump told Sean Hannity that he wants to have a statue of himself commissioned.

POTUS stated that he would be dressed as a Civil War Confederate general, while sitting majestically on a majestic Civil War horse.

He added that the statue would be placed on the lawn, just in front of the White House front door, where all the members of his base who come to visit can see it.

Hannity thought that it was a great idea, and one that the American taxpayers will be extremely proud of, and will surely have no qualms about paying for.

He then asked, “But, Mr. President, shouldn’t you be dressed as a Union general, since the Confederacy was actually the enemy of the USA?”

DJT pointed out that he gets all that Mason-Dixon stuff, but he wants to pay homage to his Southern roots.

“Southern roots?" Hannity asked quite puzzled.

Trump informed him that he had a great, great, great, grandfather who worked as a spy for the Confederacy.

He said that, sad to say, Colonel Artemis Donald Trump had to take a medical deferment because they found bone spurs in his Johnson.

His wife ended up divorcing him shortly thereafter on grounds of Dickaticus Ugliosis.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

