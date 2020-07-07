Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exams

Well! Who’d of thought!

Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, and a clinical psychologist, wrote in her biography of her uncle that Donald paid someone to take his SAT exam. Like you couldn’t have guessed that, with his failed spelling, reading, and knowledge of history, geography, and the Nazis?

But he knows how to grab a woman by the pussy and get away with it. He would have sailed through that answer with flying colors, if it were included in his SAT exam, and if he had taken his test.

Did he also pay to get into and out of Wharton with a ha, ha, degree?

But like the bone spurs, Trump faked it. The truth is: Trump’s a dope.

Putin must have known all about Trump’s SAT history when he selected him as president. Putin, the former head of the KGB, with a passion for the old Soviet Union, aims to crush the United States and pull the old Soviet Union back together again. It's a Humpty Dumpty wet dream.

What better way to crush anything than to put a dope in charge? Hillary was too smart. He couldn’t get to first base with Obama. George Bush was a scrambler, but he eventually got things right.

Trump was the perfect storm. A storm that keeps on giving to Putin. And niece, Mary Trump, is setting that record straight. And you just know that, if Donald Trump calls it fake news, it just has to be true.

Could this biography be Pulitzer Prize material?

Read more by this author: