President Trump Addresses The Rumor That He Is Going To Double The Taxes of All Black Lives Matter Members

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 8 July 2020

image for President Trump Addresses The Rumor That He Is Going To Double The Taxes of All Black Lives Matter Members
Trump after hearing a reporter tell him that the McDonalds closest to the White House is being shut down due to remodeling.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The President says that the reports that appeared in the Chicago Daily Wind newspaper about him doubling the taxes of members of the Black Lives Matter organization, are simply not true.

“Lies, put out by Nancy Pelosi, Robert De Niro, and my ex-supporter, Lindsey ‘Swishy’ Graham!” he yelled like a spoiled brat.

The President said that he is really shocked at how Senator Graham has now turned into a prissy-looking, little skippy boy.

When Graham was told about the President’s comment, he shook his head, giggled, and said that sticks and stones can break his bones, but “Spanky’s” lying words are like water off a duck’s ass.

Meanwhile, a dozen or so BLM members have threatened to go to the front entrance of Trump Tower in Manhattan and pee on the front windows.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

black lives matterDonald TrumpLindsey GrahamNancy Pelositrump tower




