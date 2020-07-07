Trump University Has Just Announced That it is Cancelling it’s 2020 Football Season

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Donald Trump said that he would have been a great quarterback in college except that he had bone spurs in his tongue.

NEW YORK CITY – The coach of the Trump University Titans football team, has just stated that that they are cancelling the 2020 collegiate football season.

Coach Bilbo “Ding Dong” Shasta, 74, stated that the reason is not because 24 of the players have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The coach remarked that the school is the most hated university in the entire country.

He commented that the players are afraid of getting attacked by members of the Black Panthers or the Black Bruthas on Bikes motorcycle gang.

The college buildings actually have more anti-Trump graffiti than both of the Carolina's put together.

He also noted that the statue of Donald J. Trump, that sits in the women’s athletic locker room, was recently sexually defaced.

It seems like some disgruntled student took a hammer-like object and hammered out the bulge in the statue’s crotch region.

Coach Shasta said that he was really looking forward to renewing the Titans rivalry with the Joan of Arc College Fire Dragons, who defeated the Titans last year in a nail-biter of a game, 62-3.

Sports Territory Magazine said that the name Titans was personally chosen by Donald J. Trump, because of his natural attraction to the female tit.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

