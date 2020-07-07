Trump Supporters Say He's The Best President In Living Memory

US citizens sho proudly count themselves amongst the massed ranks of President Donald Trump's supporters, have spoken out in force to assert that, without a shred of a doubt, he is, by far, the nest presidential leader in living memory.

This news came as a shock to many who had hoped the worst was over, and that they could look forward to this November's election with optimism.

"I speak in all seriousness when I say that, even taking into account his flaws, President Trump is the best, and most successful US leader I can remember," said one Trump diehard, Tommy Monster, aged 3, from Brooklyn.

"I'm in complete agreement with that!" agreed Leo Smith, who will be two in November.

Wisconsin resident, Al Seimer, 92, said:

"Donald Trump? Yes, he's a great president, he surely is. The best I can remember. What was the question again?"

All the respondents were certain that Trump, when re-elected, would continue to stabilize the US economy, and bring the nation together again.

"Make America great again!" shouted John Cyclopse at the top of his voice, at the Alabama Institute for the Incurably Insane.