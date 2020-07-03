Comrade Putin Says That a Kremlin Poll Shows Comrade Trump Ahead of Joe Biden by 83 Points

MOSCOW – Word coming out of the Kremlin has put a great happy ‘bigly’ smile on President Trump’s face.

A recent poll, that was actually taken inside the Kremlin, shows that Trump is ahead of Joe Biden by 83 percentage points.

American poll experts in the United States point out, however, that, in Russian polls, the margin of error is 79 points, unlike the US where it is only 3.

Trump reportedly called up his BFF, Sean Hannity, and told him about the astoundingly-huge margin.

Hannity happily replied that it is all due to the fact that POTUS is, without a doubt, the most honest, kindest, least racist person of anyone in America, including preachers, priests, rabbis, and Jennifer Aniston.

Hannity later commented that his phone pal is also the most handsome president to ever reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, including the dashing, debonair ladies man, Millard Fillmore.