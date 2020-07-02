Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Comes Out as An Anti-Trumper

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The woman who is Donald Trump’s chief counselor and adviser has just admitted that her own daughter can not stand President Trump, and thinks he is an evil sub-human being.

Claudia Conway, has stated that she loves her mom, but she cannot stand to even hear the name Trump, because he has seen and grabbed more female playpens (hoohas) than most gynecologists.

Kellyanne remarked that Trump is not so much a grabber, as he is an embellisher.

The young Conway noted that she recently told her mom that Trump is supposed to be the president of everybody, and not just of the rich, the entitled, the privileged, the white extremists, the KKK, the American Nazi Party, and the rest of the Pied Piper followers.

Kellyanne reminded her daughter that she needs to remember that she gets her clothes, her food, her make-up, her Midol pills, and her Justin Bieber CDs from mommy.

Claudia remarked that she gets those things from her daddy (George Conway), and that the only thing she gets from mommy is advice on how to lie and deflect, lie and deflect, and lie and deflect.

Claudia Conway already has 40,000 followers, and the number is growing by leaps and bounds.

When Trump was told about Claudia Conway’s remarks, he said that he does not know her, and has never heard of the little blonde pipsqueak or her father.