President Trump’s Alabama MAGA Campaign Rally Has Been Cancelled After Only 51 Tickets Were Sold

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 1 July 2020

image for President Trump’s Alabama MAGA Campaign Rally Has Been Cancelled After Only 51 Tickets Were Sold
Kellyanne said that reports that her blouse was torn in several places are alternative lies.

MULE KICK, Alabama – An official with President Trump’s campaign team has informed Fox News that Trump’s MAGA rally in Alabama has been cancelled, and not due to the weather.

The President is extremely mad and upset that only 51 tickets had been sold for the MAGA campaign event.

A White House insider said that DJT was so angry, that he actually picked up an empty Big Mac container and started to chew on it.

Reports are that Kellyanne Conway tried to stop him, but she ended up getting bit.

Conway was screaming at the top of her lungs, and an eyewitness stated that her blouse was torn in several places.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended up having to rush her to a nearby 24-hour clinic in Vice-President Pence’s 2013 Kia Rio.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

