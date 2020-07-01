Nancy Pelosi Suggests That The Coronavirus (C-19) Be Renamed The (C-45) in Honor of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has stated tongue-in-cheek that, since Trump is so quick to give himself credit for any little rinky dink thing he does, he should own up to the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

The woman, who keeps POTUS on his toes, notes that, since he does not want to conduct C-19 tests, so that the numbers of those affected stays down, then he should at least own up to his lack of compassion, concern, and basic human decency.

Pelosi suggests that Trump find some balls somewhere, and rename the C-19 pandemic the C-45 pandemic. The speaker of the house has repeatedly stated that Trump simply thinks that he's entitled.

Even his wife, Melania, who should win the Nobel prize for patience, has said that Donaldo is beginning to think that he's royalty.

The first lady laughed as she pointed out that, the other day, the President asked her if he looked like Queen Elizabeth.

She replied, “Hell, no!”

He then asked, “Not even a little bit?”

Nancy Pelosi is being heard more and more to say, “Hurry up November, hurry-the-eff-up!”