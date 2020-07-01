Book of all of the Donalds

Donald McDonald has written an epoch-shaping tome, with the recently finished 100-volume Big Book of Donald.

The 58-year-old from Little Coat Hanger, Arkansas, has produced the book during the past twenty years, listing the dates of birth, death, and biographical details of every Donald who has ever been born.

'Obviously,' said Donald, 'my parents didn't have much imagination, but it works for Magnus Magnusson or Walter Walterson, so it can work for me. Anyway, I have been at this opus for more than twenty years. My wife is glad I have finished it now. I mentioned the famous Donalds, such as Duck and Most, but the ones who worked on farms in the sixteenth century, or the ones working in offices now are the most interesting, at least, to me.'

Donald continued: 'I purposely did not mention Donald Trump, as there are far too many books about him out there, but I did mention Donald Trump Jnr, as he has already suffered enough, with who he was born to.'