Is Donald Trump Turning Into A Typhoid Annie?

Sort of like Typhoid Annie, Donald Trump is leaving a surge of coronavirus patients in the wake of his campaign rallies. Gathered in enclosed facilities with over 5,000 cheering and coughing enthusiastic attendees, a few days following Trump’s one-hour visit, the number of coronavirus patients begins to surge.

While attempting to boast that he’s making America great again, Trump is instead making America sick again. While a glimmer of hope was seen across the nation, with the plateau in sight, Trump insisted on opening the economy, holding rallies, and the plateau began to bump upwards instead of heading downhill.

“People are going to die anyway, (meaning eventually) so open the economy.” Which apparently meant the bars. The threat of death by coronavirus should have moved people to become closet drinkers, but no, evening news pictured Trump supporters, sitting shoulder to shoulder, at bars, some wearing MAGA hats, indifferent to the virus, and doing their best to open the economy.

Wearing a mask in public would help. Trump decries wearing a mask. Doesn't want to see people in his audience wearing masks. Mocks a newsman for wearing a mask. Accuses him of trying to be politically correct.

So dumb. Forget that wearing a mask is the best way to stop the virus from spreading.

Trump himself won’t wear a mask. Thinks it threatens his manhood. He must have forgotten about his bone spurs declaration. There is also the issue of self-discipline and being morbidly obese. Ladies aren’t attracted to pot bellies. Also, guys just don’t knock it out of the ballpark wearing makeup and concealer around their eyes.

So the virus is back before the predicted surge that was coming in the fall. The call for first responders, hospital beds and ventilators is starting up again.

Be smart. Wear a mask. The masks are beautiful.

