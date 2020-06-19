Trumpers Will Have To Take IQ Test At Rally

Oklahoma- Donald Trump supporters planning on attending this weekend's big 'Open Up 'Merica' rally here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will have to sign a waiver, clearing Trump of any liability if they catch the coronavirus. But they'll also have to take an IQ test as well.

"It's a simple test," explains Burt Flackstacker, Trump's Secretary Of Dumb Stuff.

Rally-goers will have to do a few easy tests, says Flackstacker, "Like what's this letter? 3 plus 2? Spell your first name. Get any of those wrong, and you're in! 100 percent, in ya go. Welcome!"

But the real test comes next. "The rally will be held indoors, so we will ask each person in line if they would like a face mask to wear inside the building. The answer we are looking for, of course, is NO!" says Flackstacker. "Ya get it? It's a trick question! Any true Trumper won't need no stupid mask to protect them from some sissy virus that's a total left-wing media hoax!"

"And anyone who says YES to that one will be immediately ejected from the line, since they're probably one of thems' libtard commies lookin' to start trouble! We got a whole line of cops in full battle gear ready and waitin' for those folks!"

"We don't want anyone smarter than Trump tryin' to sneak into our rally," explains our Secretary.