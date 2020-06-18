John Bolton’s Explosive Expose on President Donald Trump

NEW YORK CITY – Trump’s former White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton, has just published his bombshell book titled “I Was In The Room Where It All Hit The Fan".

Inside sources say that Trump begged, pleaded, and colluded with Bolton to please not release the book that could possibly end his presidential career.

Trump reportedly offered to pay him $97,000, plus free stay at any of his 43 Trump hotels for three years.

In the book, Bolton writes that Trump pleaded with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help him defeat the Democrats in 2020, because the way things were going, the Dems were going to kick his ass in November.

When Jinping refused, the “Divider-in-Chief” offered to buy 12 million pounds of rice, along with 3 million chopsticks, and 40,000 sets of Chinese Checkers.

Bolton added that, at one point, POTUS asked the Chinese leader for the cell phone number and email address of Yingsong Dongtang, who was Miss Shanghai of 2016.

When Jinping asked the president for Ivanka’s cell phone number and her email address, Trump perked up, and said, “Okay, Xi Xi we got us a deal fella.”

Trump and Jinping even talked about having the United States and China invade France.

When Bolton was asked why, he replied because France owed China $14 million for a huge shipment of Chinese egg rolls. He then added that France still owes the USA over $17 billion from back in World War II.

Bolton also noted that when Trump's son, Eric, was 7, DJT took him to a very dense forest outside of Manhattan, but Eric somehow managed to find his way back to Trump Tower.