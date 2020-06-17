The Howard Stern Vs Donald Trump & Donald Trump, Jr., Feud is Getting Hotter!

Wednesday, 17 June 2020

image for The Howard Stern Vs Donald Trump & Donald Trump, Jr., Feud is Getting Hotter!
Howard said that Trumpy needs two hands to drink water and Kellyanne Conway to help him pee.

NEW YORK CITY – Donald Trump Jr. has pointed out that radio personality, Howard Stern, had once dressed as famous black trumpet player, Louis Armstrong, during Halloween, 27 years ago.

The "Shock Jock" pointed out that Donnie Jr. had once dressed up as Raquel Welch when he was a Boy Scout, and it wasn’t even Halloween - it was in March.

Howard then added that Junior has the face of a six-year-old boy, and the brains of a female fetus.

Daddy Trump then jumped into the fray, saying that Stern once lied about having an extra pair of balls.

The radio host remarked that they came in very handy when he was boinking the president’s lascivious girlfriend, Stormy Daniels.

The President then tweeted that Stormy had told him that he (POTUS) was better in bed than the entire Los Angeles Lakers team.

Stormy would later write in her tell-all book that she was actually talking about a Los Angeles Lakers peanut vendor.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

