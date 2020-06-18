Trump Campaign Bringing In Musical Acts For Tulsa Rally

Besides catching musical acts at Trump's next rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, coronavirus is going to be at a premium. No activity is necessary. Just sit there next to a stranger, shoulder to shoulder, please don’t wear a mask, Trump frowns on masks, shout and clap and laugh out loud at his grimaces, criticisms, shoulder shrugs, he’s your guy, 100%, and chances are, Bingo, you’ve got the coronavirus. You can wear it like a badge or a MAGA hat.

“Got the big C at a Donald rally. Gave it to the whole family, even the grandkids. They’re all on ventilators now, but they’re all Trump-tough.”

Trump’s No Neck Barbershop Quartet might even harmonize a few songs under the direction of Senator Susan Collins.

Editor's note: What is the No Neck Barbershop Quartet?

Reply - Mike Pompeo, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Donald Trump.

The No Necks will perform the Stars Bangle Banner on one knee, hoping to win some liberal votes, and if they can stand up again, they’ll hum in harmony the tune from Gone With The Wind. Justice Clarence Thomas will just stand there to one side as a symbol for Trump’s liberal magnanimity.

After the musical entertainment, the audience will be asked to walk around and spread a little more of that coronavirus, just in case someone hasn’t caught it yet. Trump then begins his one-hour speech about the failure of the Obama Administration, locking up Hillary Clinton, and what a rotten deal Mike Flynn received under rotten Democratic judges.

The rally will end with a Victoria Secrets fashion show and the final performance of the No Necks harmonizing to a rendition of Goodnight Ladies.

