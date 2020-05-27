Ann Coulter Hates Trump So Much, She Has Decided To Run as a Third Party Candidate

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

image for Ann Coulter Hates Trump So Much, She Has Decided To Run as a Third Party Candidate
Ann Coulter says that her only goal in life is to see Trump become a one-term president.

NEW YORK CITY – Ann Coulter is a perfect example of millions of Republicans who are finally coming around to realize that they made a big mistake by voting for Donald Johnny Trump.

Ann, who once thought that Trump hung the moon, now realizes that the only thing he hung was a photo of Vladimir Putin over his dresser in his White House bedroom.

Coulter doesn’t exactly say that Trump is gay, but she does comment that he has expressed his love for not only Vlady, but also for Kim Jong-un, Sean Hannity, Mitch McConnell, Ted Nugent, and Scott Baio.

Ann rolls her eyes as she says, “So you do the math.”

Coulter told Tucker Carlson that she has now gotten to the point where she hates “Old Cheeto Face” even more than she hates a yeast infection.

She revealed that, after having a long conversation with George Conway, she has decided to run as a third party candidate.

A poll taken by the Bangor Morning Bang newspaper showed that she would split the Republican vote, and Joe Biden would coast to an overwhelming victory in November.

Upon hearing that, Coulter affirmed that her only goal in life is to see the tiny-fingered, hate-monger get his fat ass kicked out of the White House.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Ann Coulter Donald Trump Joseph Biden Mitch McConnell Vladimir Putin White House

