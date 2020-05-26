President Trump Proclaims He Knows More Than the Weather Forecasters

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 26 May 2020

A photo of 1993's Hurricane Hiawatha, which was a category 5 hurricane.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - With hurricane season already here, it did not take the nation’s official leader long to chime in with his know-it-all knowledge.

Trump actually called the Chicago Daily Wind newspaper and said that he has figured out a way in which a hurricane can actually help the Coronavirus situation.

When asked to explain, he said that it is being predicted that at least seven hurricanes will make landfall in the US mainland this hurricane season.

So Trump notes that, with his geometric contingent calculations, he figures that, if a hurricane hits say, Florida, the power of the wind will blow all of the Coronavirus flu germs out of the state and into Georgia.

Then, when it hits Georgia, it will do the same thing, and shove all the C-19 bacteria to South Carolina, and so on and so forth all the way up the eastern coastline.

Trump smiled as he said that he cannot believe that none of our nation’s more than 1.6 million weather forecasters had not thought of his idea, which he said came to him on the 13th hole of his latest round of golf.

The Chicago Daily Wind was truly amazed at the genius of the man they loosely refer to as POTUS.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

