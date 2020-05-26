Hard-Core Republican Ann Coulter Turns on Trump and Tears Him a New One

BOSTON – Far-right media pundit, Ann Coulter, was in Boston taking care of a personal medical condition.

She was asked what she thought about Trump in regards to the presidency. And Coulter proceeded to tear POTUS a new one.

Ann, who is as Republican as they come, cleared her throat and said that, truth be told, the President is a cheap, third-rate douche bag who is addicted to golf, fast food, loose women, lying, and grabbing women’s private parts.

The 58-year-old remarked that the way Trump is misbehaving, there is no doubt in her mind that he will lose in November, and in a landslide vote at that.

The dishwater blonde drinking straw said she heard that even his middle son Eric is going to vote for Joe Biden.

Coulter then stated that it has not sunk into the reality show star’s brain that the Republicans are also going to lose the Senate, thanks to his bullying tactics.

She went on to say that, when that happens, president-elect Joey Biden will immediately cancel all of the thousands of Presidential Executive Orders that DJT signed.

Coulter emphasized that sweet Melania will divorce him faster than it takes a chicken to cackle. She then noted that his devoted base will finally turn on him.

Ann Coulter shook her head saying that if there is any justice, Trump will be forced to move to Macadamia, Siberia, or better yet Kenya.