It is Now Official: President Trump Hates Fox News More Than He Hates Don Lemon, Robert De Niro and Megyn Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider has revealed that most of the president’s staff members are worried about his state of mind, which they say is turning into a bowl of Wheaties.

They point out that he is becoming more and more of a big, gigantic, stressed-out orange ball of hate.

All of his top advisers agree that his hatred for CNN has now turned into astounding hatred for Fox News, or, as many call it, Trump Central.

Two White House gardeners were even overheard saying that Trump now hates Fox News more than he hates Don Lemon, Robert De Niro, and Megyn Kelly.

Don Lemon has pointed out that Trump is the biggest racist he has known since Alabama Governor George Wallace, who called himself the “Plantation Master”.

Robert De Niro said he does not want to wish him any harm, but if a meteorite were to hit him while he was on the golf course, he (De Niro) would simply say “Damn, that must’ve hurt something awful.”

And Megyn Kelly, about whom Trump once said she had blood coming out of her whatchamacallit, simply said, “DJT is a perfect example of a man with ‘tiny dinky dink syndrome”.

Trump did not mention Lemon or De Niro, but did make a point to say that someone told him that Megyn, the former Fox fox is going to have surgery to remove 6 ounces of cellulite from each thigh.

