Trump Is Making Noise Again

The kid from the back of the classroom is making noise again.

Back again? Trump never left. He thinks masks are silly. He never wears one. He thinks it’s macho not to wear a mask.

Okay.

He made fun of Joe Biden wearing a mask to lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier. Hey, kid, is it macho to be morbidly obese? Is it macho to have a third helping of mashed potatoes with gravy, the second piece of chocolate cake, midnight snack of French fries, and a hamburger?

One thing the kid in the back of the class is not macho about is Mail-In Voting.

“There is No Way (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” he tweets.

Kudos, he spelled substantially and fraudulent correct! Wow!

He continued: “Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.” He hysterically continues, (hysterical is not a macho term) “This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

So that’s how Vladimir Putin put Trump over the top by 74,000 votes in the 2016 election: Mailboxes were robbed, ballots forged and illegally printed, and fraudulently signed.

Fraudulent votes from Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; three states that traditionally vote Democratic.

With nearly 100,000 people dead from coronavirus, Trump claims he’s received excellent reviews on his handling of the pandemic. The mortality number of 100,000 dead is good handling of a pandemic? What, sweet Jesus, would be a bad number?

He’s always picking support from phantom lots of people and lots of scientists and lots of voters. The guy is hallucinating and going public.

Can’t Be Best, just Be Better?

