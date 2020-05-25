Presidential Historians Agree That Trump Will Forever Be Known As The Electoral College President

CHICAGO – A group of leading presidential historians recently met in the Windy City to discuss #45’s legacy.

And, to the man (and woman), they all agreed that it will definitely be nothing to be proud of.

For one thing, he will have an asterisk beside his name signifying that he actually lost the election by over 3 million popular votes.

So they all agree that he will be looked upon as the “Electoral College Fake President”.

He will also be known as the biggest liar to ever sit in the Oval office, with over 18,000 lies to his credit (so far).

When Trump leaves office in January of 2021, he will have spent a total of 4,704 hours playing golf and 7,303 hours tweeting.

He will also have used the word witchcraft over 7,000 times, the word hoax over 7,200, and the phrase, “I did not collude with Russia” over 6,900 times.

The President, who literally has more nicknames than all of the other presidents combined, spends a lot more time tweeting, eating, drinking, playing golf, smoking, and, of course, lying, than actually performing presidential duties.