Presidential Historians Agree That Trump Will Forever Be Known As The Electoral College President

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 25 May 2020

image for Presidential Historians Agree That Trump Will Forever Be Known As The Electoral College President
A reporter asked Trump why he lies so much. He simply said, "Look the American people love to be lied to"

CHICAGO – A group of leading presidential historians recently met in the Windy City to discuss #45’s legacy.

And, to the man (and woman), they all agreed that it will definitely be nothing to be proud of.

For one thing, he will have an asterisk beside his name signifying that he actually lost the election by over 3 million popular votes.

So they all agree that he will be looked upon as the “Electoral College Fake President”.

He will also be known as the biggest liar to ever sit in the Oval office, with over 18,000 lies to his credit (so far).

When Trump leaves office in January of 2021, he will have spent a total of 4,704 hours playing golf and 7,303 hours tweeting.

He will also have used the word witchcraft over 7,000 times, the word hoax over 7,200, and the phrase, “I did not collude with Russia” over 6,900 times.

The President, who literally has more nicknames than all of the other presidents combined, spends a lot more time tweeting, eating, drinking, playing golf, smoking, and, of course, lying, than actually performing presidential duties.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpElectoral CollegeLyingTweeting

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more