Trump Plays Golf and Shoots a 98, But Instructs His Caddy to Write Down 81

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 May 2020

image for Trump Plays Golf and Shoots a 98, But Instructs His Caddy to Write Down 81
Trump walking onto his golf course and looking like a baseball umpire.

STERLING, Virginia – Somehow, President Donald Trump found time to play a round of golf yesterday, instead of trying to deal with the biggest pandemic disaster in the history of the world.

And how convenient that the golf course he picked to play on was one of his own, The Trump Quasi National Exclusive Golf Course, which, of course, raked in all kinds of government money.

Several individuals kept close tabs on #45, and they all saw that he shot a 98, but he instructed his caddy to mark down an 81.

Stephen Colbert recently said Trump is such an egotist, that he has to put his name on everything. He smiled, and remarked, "I understand that he even has his name tattooed on his bibbidy boo."

Colbert giggled as he emphasized that his “bb” only had enough room for the "T" and the "R".

Before he left for the golf course, Melania asked him, “Are ju keeding me, Bozo boy, I was agoing tu sess tu ju dat ju got some big balls, but I knows better.”

A maid heard him yell at her, “Look, cutie, you better stop making me seem like I’m some kind of mean, arrogant, sarcastic, damned, lying son-of-a-bitch bully.”

“Well, is tu late, chit for brains, ju deed dat pretty damn good by jurself.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

