President Trump is Furious with Kayleigh McEnany and He’s Threatened to Fire Her

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kayleigh McEnany’s tenure as the White House press secretary may be coming to an end, and sooner than later.

The little “Christmas Elf” went and put her size 6 elf shoe in her size 10 Barbie mouth.

During her regular press conference jousting session with the members of the media, Miss McEnany suddenly held up a copy of the President's personal bank check.

One could hear a collective “What the eff?” as she proudly showed the President’s check to the reporters, who could be heard whispering, “Well, so much for the blonde munchkin”, “How old is she, six?”, and “Bye, Felicia”.

Within seconds, POTUS was texting her asking: “Hey, bitch, what the hell are you doing?”

“You just showed my private bank account number and my bank routing number to the entire nation, and probably even billions of people in China and San Francisco.”

Kayleigh turned as red as a Colorado red carnation.

Bank experts throughout America and Switzerland, quickly commented that a hacker with half a brain could, within seconds, hack into all of “The Colluder-in-Chief’s" personal accounts.

They pointed out any second-rate hacker can easily find out Trump’s social security number, his credit card numbers, his income tax returns, his birth certificate, and even the unlisted number of former inamorata Stormy “The $150,000 P.O.A” Daniels.

Trump’s lawyer has stated that it’s a good thing that 97% of the explicit photos in his account have been “Blue Dotted.”