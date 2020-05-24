Evil Force Travels From Trump's Ass To His Brain

When we look back to the time before 2016, we find ourselves living in a world of events, which would have been inconceivable before the inauguration of Trump. Obama, whatever his faults, was a rational man who pursued intelligent policies. He was purposeful, calm and collected.

Trump, on the other hand, is a wild master destroyer, a

pathological liar who paid porn stars not to talk about his extramarital affairs, called America’s top generals a bunch of “losers, dopes and babies”, and attacked the intelligence community, saying they should go back to school. As he cancelled another arms deal, he praised dictators and strongmen around the world. He would make the other branches of government arms of the Executive. As such, he would destroy democracy.

One remembers he put children in cages and today tightens food stamps for hungry children. His economic recovery plan gave billions to the rich, and crumbs for the poor. He demanded that churches and other crowded places where COVID-19 is sure to infect thousands, be opened up. He said he would ‘wash his hands’ of dealing with the virus. With no federal leadership, he must have known that chaos would ensue, which it did. He is a master at creating disorder and suffering.

How can we understand this? Perhaps daughter, Ivanka Trump, offers the most important clue. “Daddy told me that, ever since he just got out of college, he has felt out of control, that he loves to stir up unrest and strife. Daddy associates this with a strange, powerful feeling in his belly button, like it was opening up to allow a force or even a person to enter his body.”

Upon hearing this, Jungian analyist, Greta Von Deutschland said, “It’s very simple. It is Wotan, an ancient god of storm and frenzy who entered Trump’s being through his ass, not through his navel, as Ivanka politely would have it. That’s how Wotan operates. Look, Wotan is a supreme troublemaker. If you don’t like the term God, call it a force that possesses one. He, or it awakens, like an extinct volcano, dark primitive forces. In Norse mythology, he is associated with death, the gallows, sorcery, deception, chaos and frenzy. That’s Trump !”

"Wotan vibrates in Trump and a third of the American population who actually worship him and Wotan. Look how Trump uses primal words to stir them up at the mass rallies. His followers are in a frenzied state of ecstasy as Trump plays them like a fiddle. They are actually under Wotan’s spell channeled by Mr. Trump. Trump’s toadies and lackeys in his Administration better put corks in their asses or Oden will climb up into their weak brains too!”