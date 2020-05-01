President Trump Tells Middle Son Eric to Stop Lying so Much

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider has told the news media that President Trump is very upset with his second son, Eric.

Erico, as he is called by his step-mom, Melania, recently told a sports magazine that he had gone to Africa and shot 16 giraffes, 12 ostriches, and 9 flamingos.

The President was told by Eric’s personal Secret Service agent that Eric was lying, and added that the only thing he shot at and hit with his AK-47 semi-automatic rifle was an old native man’s retirement hut.

The agent informed the President that he paid the old man $600, and the old fella developed amnesia.

POTUS called Eric into his office, and a White House maid said that the President sat him down, and told him to stop lying so much.

Eric replied that he can't help it, and added that it’s just something that's in his blood. The maid stated that, at that point, Mr. President started cussing at Eric, using every single cuss word in the book.

She blushed, and added that she even heard some curse words that the Nazis used during World War II.

Melania stated that Erico is starting to lie almost as much as his daddy.

She said that, one day last week, he told his brother Donald Jr. that he had gotten a phone call from his dream girl, Sofia Vergara.

He smiled, and said that the gorgeously-sexy Sofia told him that she wanted his ‘stuff’.

The First Lady noted that just a few days ago, he told his sister-in-law-to-be, Kimberly Guilfoyle, that the White House doctor had found some bone spurs on his outer scrotum.

The President reportedly told Eric’s personal Secret Service agent to feel free to smack Eric right on the mouth, whenever he catches him lying.