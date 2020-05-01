The FBI is Investigating President Trump and Vice-President Pence for Not Wearing Medical Masks

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 1 May 2020

image for The FBI is Investigating President Trump and Vice-President Pence for Not Wearing Medical Masks
The FBI is conducting an investigation into Trump & Pence's refusal to wear protective medical masks.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper is reporting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has issued a statement reminding Trump and Pence (the modern day Laurel & Hardy) that they are not above the law.

The Daily Wind noted that Pence visited the Mayo Clinic and refused to wear the protective mask.

Pence allegedly said that he is allergic to medical masks, ketchup, animal crackers, and sexy women.

“Old Man Vanilla” then added that his BFF, Trump, told him that he has prohibited him from wearing the mask, because it makes him look like a geriatric bank robber.

President Trump, when asked why Pence did not wear the mask, thus subjecting hundreds of patients, doctors, nurses, and janitors to the Coronavirus, replied: “Because the dud, I mean, the dude, does whatever the hell I say, and if I say that he doesn’t have to wear a mask, then that’s it, next gotcha question.”

The FBI has stated that they will conduct a very thorough investigation on Trump and Pence’s blatant refusal to wear protective masks, and they vow to leave no bone spurs unturned.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFBIMayo ClinicMedical MasksMike Pence

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more