Slim: Talk Dirty To Me

BILLINGSGATE POST: Slim Everdingle and Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler have come a long way. Just a year ago, they were dutifully monitoring the cross-dressing escapades of James Comey and Robert Mueller from their government issued, vintage 1952 Studebaker Champion.

“Let’s sweep away the cobwebs, Dirty. Who would have figured Comey and Mueller were cross-dressing preverts?”

“Mueller looked like a spavined cockroach wearing that old feather boa.”

"What about Comey, Slim? That pencil-neck must have measured seven feet tall with those pink, open-toed high-heel pumps."

"Knarly, Dirty. He almost turned me on. He looked absolutely adoring in that pink ruffled tulle with satin shrugs. J Edgar Hoover must have been beaming with pride from above, seeing his old wardrobe again.”

“Slim, what do you think about that hair-sniffing buffoon who has captured the imagination of millions of left-leaning, Commie-Pinko bastards?”

“Can you imagine that dope giving the State of the Union Address with Nancy Poozleosi and Kamala “Breath” Harris sitting behind him; each hoping that the sum b*tch loses all his marbles so that they can move up the ladder?

Slim: “It’s time to turn out the lights. The party is over.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Dandy Don couldn’t have said it better.”