BILLINGSGATE POST: Kamala “Breath” Harris, Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, raised eyebrows on Monday evening after she accidentally touted economic plans under a "Harris administration."

"A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said. She quickly clarified, "The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners."

If it seems like Joe’s running mate is a fan of Nancy Sinatra, you might be right. In 1966, Nancy had two big hits that might have been written for the Biden - Harris pairing: These Boots Were Meant For Walking and Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).

Kamala’s Theme Song: These Boots Were Made For Walking

You keep lying when you ought to be truthing

You keep losing when you ought to not bet

You keep saming when you ought to be changing

Now, what's right is right, but you ain't been right yet

These boots are made for walking

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots

Are gonna walk all over you

Slim: “Nancy Sinatra might be better than her old man at hitting the high notes.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. If only she could sing.”