Nancy Poozleosi Claims Her Shih Tzu Ate Her Face Mask

BILLINGSGATE POST: If there is any certainty in this world, it’s that Nancy Poozleosi will never admit a mistake.

The name “Poozleosi” is a story in itself. In Ken Kesey’s novel, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, McMurphy is ruminating about the fact that he is obsessed with pussy: “I mean, whoever heard tell of a man gettin' too much poozle?”

Being somewhat anti-establishment, it’s my belief that McMurphy would not object to the writer combining “Poozle” and Pelosi to form Poozleosi. By the way, her beloved female Shih Tzu is named after her. No need to ask: Poozle is her name.

Little Poozle always accompanies her namesake when she has her hair done. Big Poozle and Little Poozle like to have their hair styled the same - sort of a twofer-one deal. Anyway, while Nancy was having her hair washed, the mutt chewed up her face mask, or so she claims.

Slim: “Believe it or not, I believe it.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. I still believe in the Tooth Fairy. I found 10 bucks under my pillow when I swallowed my false teeth.”