God Suffers with Mental Health; Becomes Atheist

Vatican - On Wednesday Pope Francis made a shocking statement of God's mental health.

"I just don't believe in myself anymore." God is rumored to have said to his therapist.

In addition to his recent self doubt God has been suffering with an identity crisis.

"Who even am I?" Said God. "I'm the farther and the son. Talk about farther son issues. And the Holy spirit, I don't even know what that is, probably some kinda ghost or something."

Pope Francis announced that "Due to his declining mental heath, God will be taking a one week break from his duties. So pretty much what he's been doing with Africa for the last thousand years."