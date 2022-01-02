Funny and original woman claims Chocolate Orange is one of her five a day

As people across the country are starting their new year diets, one woman has found a hilarious and original way to eat chocolate and stick to her diet by posting on Fakebook 'Look everyone, having my five a day, LOL' accompanied by a photo of a half-eaten Chocolate Orange.

Friends of Kylie Slackbucket were quick to respond to the genius idea.

'Oh my days, what are you like?' posted Kai'sMommy15, quickly followed by, 'They should call you Angela Bantsbury!' from Ginqueen78.

Previous examples of Ms Slackbucket's genius have consisted of posting memes such as minions saying, 'Just give me the gin and no-one gets hurt' and pointing out her name on a list of 'Girls Who Are Trouble On A Night Out'.

After her post was been shared by all the mums on the estate, Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You are currently in a bidding war to book Kylie for their next series, where to be fair, she would be funny in comparison to Michael McIntyre.