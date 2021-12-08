The Latest National Polls Show That Sadly Most Republicans Do Not Trust Their Doctors

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The most respected polling agency in the entire nation, Quinnpinni has just stated that after an extensive 9-month survey poll, they have found out that the majority of Trumpers do not trust their family doctors, their gynecologists, or their proctologists.

One gynecologist, Dr. Myron Blixowitz, 79, stated that clearly 93% of his long time Republican patients say that they no longer believe him; especially when it comes to Covid-19, better known as The Trumpapalooza Virus.

Dr. Blixowitz is so upset at the unmitigated gall of his Trumptard patients that he has increased (just for them) a simple office visit from $195 to $285, plus he is not being as careful about germs as he is with non-GOP patients.

Meanwhile, dentists report that they have no problem since as one Cleveland dentist quipped, my patients know better than to piss me off when I have a very, very sharp instrument inside their mouths.