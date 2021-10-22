A Woman Will Soon Be Receiving a Uvula From a Flamingo

HAVANA, Cuba – (Satire News) – Cuba’s national news agency Las Nuevas, has learned that a woman, who resides in Sugar Cane, Cuba, will soon become the first woman in the world to receive a uvula from a flamingo.

Ramona de la Mamamona, 77, embarrassingly revealed to Las Nuevas that when she was 19, she lost her uvula, when she and her boyfriend Pablo Polo, engaged in a session of some heavy-duty French kissing.

She went on to say that when she got home at 3:15 am that night she looked in her mouth and she noticed that her uvula was gone.

Ramona woke up her mother, Desdemona, who looked in her mouth and asked her how in the hell she had managed to lose her uvula.

Rami told her mother that she thinks that it could have been the extra strong hot sauce that her and her boyfriend “PP” had eaten at The Cuban Cutey Taco & Tamale Restaurant.

SIDENOTE: Noted Catholic physician, Dr. Bernardo Lardagardo, 96, will be performing the uvula transplant, which he said will take about 2 hours, including a 15-minute coffee break after the first hour.