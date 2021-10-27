Ancient Scrolls Reveal God Actually Ate Chicken Sandwiches and Did Hobbies on Sunday After Creation

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

image for Ancient Scrolls Reveal God Actually Ate Chicken Sandwiches and Did Hobbies on Sunday After Creation

Jerusalem- Religious scholars translated newly found scrolls located near the Dead Sea which includes some information left out of the Book of Genesis, in the Old Testament.

The texts revealed that a several lines of text had been left out of Genesis 2: 1-3, in which God finished his creative activities and rested, thus making the seventh day holy.

At the end of the passage it actually says ".....and God ordered his disciples to celebrate Creation by preparing and consuming breaded chicken sandwiches, some of them spicy, and also ordered them to relax by constructing crafts and pursuing other hobbies, purchasing the supplies thereof as needed".

Representatives of Hobby Lobby and Chik-Fil-A, which are closed on Sunday, could not be reached.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

