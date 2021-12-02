Male Sperm To Be Policed By Supreme Court

Forget men and women being equal. The Supreme Court is going to judge whether women have the right to make decisions about their healthcare.

What’s big daddy going to judge next, what kind of tampon a woman can use? When a woman can leave the house? Will women require a male escort when they leave the house? Must women be covered from head to toe in a tent-like garment when leaving the house?

By the way, since eggs are part of a women's anatomy, minding their own business, doing nothing but sitting there, and the invasion of the sperm ignites life into an egg, shouldn’t there be regulations to protect the sperm? After all, the sperm is alive, bringing with it the big-bang and then life begins!

It’s like starting the ignition of a car, putting it in gear and then walking away. Someone started that car. That sperm is alive. It swims. If sperm were dead, there would be no ignition and no big bang. Sperm is the real sanctity of life.

Why has the U.S. Supreme Court neglected to protect the sperm as the sanctity of life?

Call the sheriff! Sperm must be protected by the law; counted weekly, deposited and stored somewhere in a Super Bowl size facility.

“Yeah, I'm late for my deposit. Justice Alito is going to have me taken in for questioning.”

Geez, 99% of this sacred giver of life is just flushed away like piss. As Roger Dangerfield might say, “Sperm’s got no respect.”

Sperm is the big-bang sanctity of life and has to be protected. Who knows? A potential Mozart, Picasso or Tom Brady could be destroyed in a flush.

Sperm law is coming, and it's coming soon by way of the Supreme Court and your neighborhood police station.

Will vigilante arrests be next?

